Miami-Dade mayor ends budget tour, hears pleas to save essential programs amid $402 million deficit

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrapped up her six-stop budget tour, facing packed rooms of residents worried about deep cuts to programs they say their communities cannot live without, as the county confronts a $402 million deficit for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

"A devastating season" for the mayor

"This has truly been a devastating season for me personally," Levine Cava told CBS News Miami after her final meeting at Oak Grove Park Auditorium.

"As far as bigger changes, it really comes down to the dollars that we have. Now we know $26 million we have back from the tax collector. We hope and pray there will be even more. $26 million will not go that far when you're talking about $402 million in cuts."

The mayor said residents should expect increases to the gas tax, solid waste fees, and a 6% hike in water bills.

While some minor budget adjustments have been made, she warned that there have been no significant changes to offset the looming shortfall.

Food programs fear losing critical funding

Many at the meeting represented domestic violence services, arts programs and Farm Share partners.

Cari Turner, community liaison for the Share Your Heart program, said the need for food assistance is growing and cuts could be devastating.

"Each year, we see our numbers increase in need. So they continue to increase. How are we going to decrease the services? On the contrary, we need an increase," Turner said.

"We just pray that the commissioners vote to keep the food going into the county because it's so essential. Food, water, housing; these things we cannot live without."

The mayor said she has met with each county commissioner at least three times to discuss community priorities.

The first of two public budget hearings is set for Sept. 4, with the second scheduled for Sept. 18.