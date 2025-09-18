Miami-Dade commission holds final budget hearing after months of debate

Miami-Dade commissioners were in their second and final budget meeting Thursday night, capping a months-long effort to close a shortfall that once totaled hundreds of millions of dollars.

The meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, began two hours late after commissioners first convened on another issue. About 190 people signed up to speak before the hearing wrapped up shortly after 10 p.m.

Miami-Dade mayor says budget is balanced

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said before the meeting that the budget gap has been addressed and insisted the county is ready to move forward.

"There is no gap! The budget has been balanced multiple times," Cava said.

After hosting 20 public meetings across the county and holding multiple budget sessions with commissioners, Cava said she feels confident the plan reflects residents' needs.

"We dug a little deeper, delayed some hiring. Again, more dollars that have come from the constitution offices to bridge that gap," she said. "We also moved the fire helicopter service to the general fund instead of the fire district."

Commissioner Gonzalez calls budget "deficient"

Not all commissioners agreed with the mayor's assessment. District 11 Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez said he has been frustrated with how the budget process has unfolded.

"We had to put pressure on her to fund public safety. We had to put pressure on her to fully fund the CBOs," Gonzalez said. "And today I am going to be proving that there are deficiencies that we can cut, and lower the millage rate and save the taxpayers money."

Residents criticize spending priorities

The public comment period drew sharp criticism from residents about both county spending and revenue measures.

"At a time when our leaders have failed us, it is time for us to [set] a proper and true example of what needs to be done. I am calling for all deinvestment of all bonds for the Zion regime," one speaker said.

Another resident pointed to rising transit fares as a burden for commuters.

"With these fare increases, 140,000 Miamians will now pay up to $325 for transit," the resident said. "And the worst part, these aren't long-term solutions."

Aiming for a shorter night

Cava told CBS News Miami she hoped to conclude Thursday's meeting by midnight. The previous session stretched until 4:23 a.m.