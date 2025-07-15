What Miami-Dade residents need to know as county faces $402 million deficit

Miami-Dade County is facing a $402 million budget deficit in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, according to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who unveiled her proposed budget amid what she described as "extraordinary challenges."

Transit fares to increase despite no service cuts

The mayor said there are no proposed service cuts to Metrorail, Metrobus or Metromover, but fares for Metrorail and Metrobus will rise by 50 cents. The current $2.25 fare will increase to $2.75 beginning Oct. 1.

"It's kind of bizarre for us to have to pay that much to be able to move around," Jose Carlos Ponce, a Metrobus rider, told CBS News Miami.

Ponce said he began using the service a month ago while searching for a job.

Cuts planned to services and programs

Levine Cava said the county will maintain its historically low property tax rate and does not anticipate a millage increase. However, cuts will be made to offset the deficit.

"In [Miami-Dade] Parks, some programming will be reduced," the mayor said, adding that the specific programs affected will depend on whether a park offers amenities such as pools or sports activities.

The Office of New Americans, which provides services for immigrants in the county, is also among the agencies facing cuts.

Sheriff's office funding falls short of request

Levine Cava said the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office requested a 14% budget increase for next year, but her proposal includes an 8.5% increase.

County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the proposed budget on Wednesday. Public comments will be taken in September before a final version is approved.