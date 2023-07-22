Lionel Messi notches spectacular win during debut with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul

FORT LAUDERDALE -- During his debut Friday night at DRV PNK stadium, global superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul with a late goal.

Lionel Messi lifted his team to a win during his debut Friday in South Florida. MLS/Apple TV

During a crowd of thousands that included celebrity heavyweights like LaBron James and Kim Kardashian, Messi staged a last-minute score that lifted the team over the top with a free kick in injury time.

His debut has been anticipated for weeks after Inter Miami cemented the deal to bring him to the team.