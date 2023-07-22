Watch CBS News
Soccer

Lionel Messi notches spectacular win during debut with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- During his debut Friday night at  DRV PNK stadium, global superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul with a late goal.

Messi debu
Lionel Messi lifted his team to a win during his debut Friday in South Florida. MLS/Apple TV

During a crowd of thousands that included celebrity heavyweights like LaBron James and Kim Kardashian, Messi staged a last-minute score that lifted the team over the top with a free kick in injury time.

His debut has been anticipated for weeks after Inter Miami cemented the deal to bring him to the team.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 10:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.