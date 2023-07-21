Messi mania kicks into high gear Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - Excitement is building as soccer legend Lionel Messi is set to make his debut with Inter Miami CF on Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi along with fellow Inter Miami newcomer Sergio Busquets will take to the pitch against Cruz Azul in the League's Cup. It's not known if they will start or how long they will play.

Leagues Cup is a new North American soccer tournament in which MLS and LIGA MX will pause their respective league seasons from July 21 to August 19 to determine the three clubs that will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. All 47 first division clubs in Canada, Mexico, and the US will compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf tournament.

Some Inter Miami players said they were a little star-struck when Messi showed up for practice.

"You know, you watch him on TV, and you know I say the same thing, how did he do that, but you know, that's why he's the G.O.A.T., that's why he's considered the greatest of all time, because he does things that people just can't explain," said Inter Miami CF defender Deandre Yedlin.

Inter Miami said Friday night's game is sold out, but there are a few face value tickets still available. There are plenty of tickets on the re-sale market starting at around $170 before fees.