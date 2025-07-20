Jim speaks with Rep. Jared Moskowitz about the Jeffrey Epstein files and more

Jim speaks with Congressman Jared Moskowitz about the Jeffrey Epstein files and more

Jim speaks with Congressman Jared Moskowitz about the Jeffrey Epstein files and more

One-on-one with Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Jim talks to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz on a variety of topics including the escalating Jeffrey Epstein files controversy, and the congressman's recent visit to Alligator Alcatraz.

Guest: Rep. Jared Moskowitz/D-Florida 23rd District

More on the Jeffrey Epstein case

President Trump on Friday filed a libel lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal's publisher and its leader, Rupert Murdoch, after the paper published a story on what it called a "bawdy" birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein that the paper alleged was signed by Mr. Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday called on the Trump administration to release all records related to Jeffrey Epstein's prosecution and alleged co-conspirators, saying "the time has come" for transparency while emphasizing that the names of victims should be protected.