Watch CBS News
Local News

Jim speaks with Rep. Jared Moskowitz about the Jeffrey Epstein files and more

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim speaks with Congressman Jared Moskowitz about the Jeffrey Epstein files and more
Jim speaks with Congressman Jared Moskowitz about the Jeffrey Epstein files and more 09:00

One-on-one with Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Jim talks to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz on a variety of topics including the escalating Jeffrey Epstein files controversy, and the congressman's recent visit to Alligator Alcatraz.

Guest: Rep. Jared Moskowitz/D-Florida 23rd District

More on the Jeffrey Epstein case

President Trump on Friday filed a libel lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal's publisher and its leader, Rupert Murdoch, after the paper published a story on what it called a "bawdy" birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein that the paper alleged was signed by Mr. Trump.  

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday called on the Trump administration to release all records related to Jeffrey Epstein's prosecution and alleged co-conspirators, saying "the time has come" for transparency while emphasizing that the names of victims should be protected.  

Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.