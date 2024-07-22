Entertainment

Actor Wyatt Russell talks "Lodge 49"

Born into an acting family, Wyatt Russell took a different path and spent several years pursuing a professional hockey career until an injury shifted his focus to Hollywood. Now he stars as Dud in the AMC show “Lodge 49.” It follows the former surfer as he tries to rebuild his life after the death of his father and loss of his family pool-cleaning business. In Season 2, a new family takes over his former shop and Dud tries to get a job there. Russell joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how his character manages to find magic in the mundane.