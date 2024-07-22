Jeffrey Epstein once worked at firm behind massive Ponzi scheme
"I don't think there was anyone who worked for the company who didn't understand it was a fraud the whole time," a lawyer told CBS News
"I don't think there was anyone who worked for the company who didn't understand it was a fraud the whole time," a lawyer told CBS News
Congress is the latest to start investigating his apparent suicide over the weekend, with new reports raising questions about the federal jail where he was being held
Barr vowed to get justice for Epstein's alleged victims of his sex trafficking crimes despite his death
The Justice Department is investigating how the disgraced financier died in custody over the weekend and why no one prevented it
As probes are launched over how it happened in a federal lockup known for its tight security, his alleged victims vow to keep seeking justice
Online theorists Saturday quickly offered unsubstantiated speculation — including some retweeted by President Trump — that Epstein's death wasn't a suicide, or it was faked
Thousands of pages of court documents stem from a lawsuit filed by a woman who claims financier Jeffrey Epstein kept her as a teen sex slave
Retail tycoon Leslie Wexner now acknowledges having been duped by the convicted sex offender
Financier Jeffrey Epstein, arrested for sex trafficking this month, had decades-long link to L Brands CEO Les Wexner
Wealthy financier's injuries not said to be life threatening; it remains unclear whether they were self-inflicted, but he's been put on suicide watch as a precaution
The 66-year-old financier is charged with two counts of sex trafficking involving minors
Bail denied for jailed financier on sex trafficking charges after prosecutors argued the jet-setting defendant is a danger to the public and might flee the country
Courtney Wild was an unnamed victim in the 2008 lawsuit against the Department of Justice for the secret plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid similar charges
Judge Richard Berman said he needed more time before making a decision on whether Epstein would be granted bail
New Mexico officials told Epstein, despite being a Level 3 sex offender, did not need to register as one
Prosecutors said Epstein should be denied bail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls
He told reporters at the White House he didn't want the Jeffrey Epstein case to distract from the administration accomplishments
A New York judge ordered in 2011 that Epstein check in in the state every 90 days or "give up the New York home"
Epstein, charged with child sex trafficking, has surrounded himself with powerful people but not much is known about his life or fortune
Sagging fortunes of L Brands sink further on details of CEO Les Wexner's decades-old dealings with alleged sex trafficker
Acosta maintains he did nothing wrong when he negotiated a widely-criticized plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein in 2008
In a news conference, Acosta defended the 2008 plea deal reached with Jeffrey Epstein, saying "we live in a very different world" today
Epstein faces federal child sex trafficking charges in New York City, where prosecutors say a raid of his home turned up hundreds of lewd photos
In his first TV interview since Epstein was indicted Monday on child sex trafficking charges, Dershowitz denies the 2008 deal was a bargain
James Patterson lived in the same Palm Beach neighborhood as Epstein, writing on his alleged crimes
The president's elder daughter has publicly urged Congress to enact "red flag" laws
"I don't think there was anyone who worked for the company who didn't understand it was a fraud the whole time," a lawyer told CBS News
"Why should I waste time talking to him when he, of course, is not going to listen to me?" she said
Julie Golob's departure comes amid growing concerns over the organizations finances and leadership
"What we went through was a nightmare, and we shouldn't have had to go through it," said 14-year-old Kelsey Phillips
Congress is the latest to start investigating his apparent suicide over the weekend, with new reports raising questions about the federal jail where he was being held
Her husband was murdered in Honduras, and her 4-year-old son was almost kidnapped in Mexico. The U.S. still forced her to wait in one of Mexico's most dangerous cities
Authorities say driver of white pickup truck that was pulled over grabbed shotgun and started firing before being shot to death by officers
The Illinois Department of Public Health ruled that the Abington of Glenview facility failed to implement its "abuse prevention policy"
The shark appeared eight miles off the coast of Provincetown
His death makes it harder for his victims to prove guilt and collect damages through the civil courts alone
Lake Michigan has had nearly as many drownings as all the other Great Lakes combined — in total, there is a more than 50% increase over 2018
Recent tests show water filters handed out by the city might not be effective in removing lead from the water supply
Staffing shortages are a problem from Oregon to Oklahoma, where jobs often go unfulfilled because of high turnover
The United States, on average, is far behind Delaware, boasting a save rate of just 76.6%
The president's elder daughter has publicly urged Congress to enact "red flag" laws
"I don't think there was anyone who worked for the company who didn't understand it was a fraud the whole time," a lawyer told CBS News
"Why should I waste time talking to him when he, of course, is not going to listen to me?" she said
Julie Golob's departure comes amid growing concerns over the organizations finances and leadership
"What we went through was a nightmare, and we shouldn't have had to go through it," said 14-year-old Kelsey Phillips
The president's elder daughter has publicly urged Congress to enact "red flag" laws
"I don't think there was anyone who worked for the company who didn't understand it was a fraud the whole time," a lawyer told CBS News
"Why should I waste time talking to him when he, of course, is not going to listen to me?" she said
Julie Golob's departure comes amid growing concerns over the organizations finances and leadership
Her husband was murdered in Honduras, and her 4-year-old son was almost kidnapped in Mexico. The U.S. still forced her to wait in one of Mexico's most dangerous cities
Trump admin is pushing allies to join a flotilla to keep Iran from interfering in the flow of crude oil out of the Persian Gulf
"Why should I waste time talking to him when he, of course, is not going to listen to me?" she said
Army Sgt. Richard Stayskal alleges that military doctors knew about a tumor growing in his lung -- but said nothing
Her husband was murdered in Honduras, and her 4-year-old son was almost kidnapped in Mexico. The U.S. still forced her to wait in one of Mexico's most dangerous cities
Chinese security forces mass at border of semi-autonomous city in ominous display of power as Beijing calls protests an "existential threat"
Born into an acting family, Wyatt Russell took a different path and spent several years pursuing a professional hockey career until an injury shifted his focus to Hollywood. Now he stars as Dud in the AMC show “Lodge 49.” It follows the former surfer as he tries to rebuild his life after the death of his father and loss of his family pool-cleaning business. In Season 2, a new family takes over his former shop and Dud tries to get a job there. Russell joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how his character manages to find magic in the mundane.
At least 9 detail allegations to AP about the opera legend that span 3 decades and some say he retaliated if spurned; he says charges are "inaccurate" and "painful"
The singer says the initiative is meant to "help those recovering from these tragedies"
Aug. 16-18 celebration will be held in the northern Ohio city of Mansfield and will include various events, including panel discussions with cast and crew
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, founded by the groundbreaking dancer-choreographer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), is celebrating 60 years as one of the world's preeminent modern dance companies. Rita Braver looks back at the legacy of Ailey, including his school for aspiring dancers, and talks with those who succeeded him as the company's artistic director, Judith Jamison and Robert Battle.
Amazon said it's investigating a report that Foxconn allegedly made Chinese teens to work overtime, violating laws
Only about 20% of adults with hearing loss actually use hearing aids, but advances in technology and a new law may drive down prices – and be music to consumers' ears
Apple is expanding its bug bounty program — and it's no longer invite-only
"When it comes to actual serious criminal violence, there's virtually no evidence that video games matter," Virginia Tech professor James Ivory told CBS News
The X Games Apex Legends tournament won't air this weekend amid controversy over the link between games and violence
Anyone trying to watch the Perseid meteor shower should try to stay away from bright city lights
On August 11, 1903, Japanese-American chemist Satori Kato received a U.S. patent for his method of making instant coffee in tablet form
Climate change "is not just about what the weather is like in 10 years," said researcher Amina Schartup. "It's also about what's on your plate in the next five."
More than a million people in Northern India came together Friday to combat climate change
Shots, anyone?
Army Sgt. Richard Stayskal alleges that military doctors knew about a tumor growing in his lung -- but said nothing
The results from the two life-saving drugs are "very good news," according to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health
Recent tests show water filters handed out by the city might not be effective in removing lead from the water supply
Officials say a dozen guests had tested positive for the bacteria but according to an attorney, hundreds more may have been exposed
World's largest cruise line says it's already acted to fix problems including brown shower water and flies on bagels
"I don't think there was anyone who worked for the company who didn't understand it was a fraud the whole time," a lawyer told CBS News
His death makes it harder for his victims to prove guilt and collect damages through the civil courts alone
Staffing shortages are a problem from Oregon to Oklahoma, where jobs often go unfulfilled because of high turnover
Banks, technology and consumer goods stocks slid on Monday, while the 10-year Treasury approached a record low
Starbucks' popular PSL will be back soon – but Dunkin' pumpkin drinks will hit menus even earlier
One of the two guards on duty at the time of Jeffrey Epstein's death was reportedly a substitute who didn't typically work as a corrections officer. This comes as Congress, the Justice Department and FBI launch investigations. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN to take us through the latest developments.
"I don't think there was anyone who worked for the company who didn't understand it was a fraud the whole time," a lawyer told CBS News
At least 1 woman stabbed and police say body found at separate location believed to have been acquaintance of suspect, but "all evidence points" to mental health issue
Authorities say driver of white pickup truck that was pulled over grabbed shotgun and started firing before being shot to death by officers
The Illinois Department of Public Health ruled that the Abington of Glenview facility failed to implement its "abuse prevention policy"
Anyone trying to watch the Perseid meteor shower should try to stay away from bright city lights
The rare moment was captured with nothing more than a backyard telescope in Texas
NASA's Cassini spacecraft ended its historic exploration of Saturn in 2017 and, slowly but surely, scientists are learning more about the ringed planet. Data from the 13-year mission helped scientists determine Saturn's rings are much newer than the planet itself -- and they're disappearing.
Three years after a spectacular on-pad explosion that destroyed an Israeli communications satellite, SpaceX boosted a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit Tuesday night. The satellite will provide broadcast, broadband and high-speed data services across Africa. Watch the launch here.
Three years after an on-pad explosion, SpaceX got a second Israeli satellite into orbit Thursday night
The worst films of the year star big name actors, including Keanu Reeves, Anne Hathaway, and Chris Hemsworth.
A traveling exhibition of gothic and occult art, sideshow performers, and bizarre specimens stopped outside Chicago, where CBS News photographer Jake Barlow took in the odd sights
America's first major landscaped public park, the 840-acre park in Manhattan welcomes more than 37 million visitors every year
A look at the cult slayings that shocked – and scared – America
Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon
Listen to former NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s frantic 911 call made on the night in 2010 that he was murdered. Wright was unable to give his name or location as 11 gunshots are heard before the call cuts out. It took days for authorities to learn that it was Wright who made the call.
Prosecutor Paul Hagerman reads an affidavit about informant Jimmie Martin who claims he helped plan the murder of Lorenzen Wright. Martin is Sherra Wright’s cousin. Martin claims he wasn’t there the night of the murder, but says he did help clean up the crime scene.
On July 23, 2015, detectives with the Montgomery County Texas Constable's Office arrive at the Houston gym owned by Ramon Sosa and his wife, Lulu, to arrest Lulu on suspicion of plotting her husband's death.
A wealthy Hollywood producer is accused of murdering his girlfriend. Was he following the plot of his frightening novel? Correspondent Maureen Maher investigates Saturday, July 13 at 10/9c on CBS.
When Olga Kasian did not hear from her daughter Iana after several days, she began repeatedly calling 911. Concerned about Iana's well-being and her recent C-section, Kasian desperately asks police -- through the help of an Russian interpreter -- to enter the home her daughter shared with boyfriend Blake Leibel.