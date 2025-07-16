Trump calls Epstein controversy a "Hoax" and "bulls***," denouncing "weaklings" in GOP

Washington — President Trump said the ongoing controversy over his administration's handling of information related to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is a "Hoax" and "bulls***," criticizing members of his own party who are calling for more transparency as "weaklings."

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, the president compared the uproar over the Justice Department's handling of the so-called Epstein files to past controversies, like the investigation into his 2016 campaign's possible ties to Russia and Hunter Biden's laptop.

"[T]hese Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It's all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates," he wrote. "Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker."

He continued: "I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!"

Mr. Trump's statement highlighted the deep divisions in his party over the handling of the Epstein case, including among some of his strongest supporters.

The current controversy began last week, when the Justice Department issued the findings of an internal review of the evidence against Epstein, a well-connected financier who was convicted of sex trafficking and died in federal custody in 2019. The department said the review found no "client list" or evidence that Epstein had blackmailed prominent figures.

The memo was met with anger from many of Mr. Trump's supporters, who have long called for more transparency about the Epstein files, which they believe might implicate other powerful figures in Epstein's crimes.

The review also exposed internal divisions within the administration itself. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Justice Department's handling of the case, and prominent conservatives have called for Bondi to be fired or resign over her decision to withhold any additional files. The president has defended Bondi's work on the case, telling reporters on Tuesday that she has "handled it very well."

Prominent Democrats have pressured their GOP colleagues to push for more transparency from the administration, so far unsuccessfully. Two procedural maneuvers in the House that would have required the administration to reveal more evidence about the Epstein case failed to overcome GOP opposition earlier this week.

But Mr. Trump's supporters in conservative media and his fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill are continuing to call for the administration to release more of what the government knows about the Epstein case. House Speaker Mike Johnson, Mr. Trump's closest congressional ally, told conservative podcast host Benny Johnson that he is "for transparency" in an interview on Tuesday.

"It's a very delicate subject, but you should put everything out there, let the people decide it," the speaker said. "Pam Bondi needs to come forward and explain it to the American people. Let's get this thing resolved."

Other Republicans have called on Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former partner who is serving a 20-year prison sentence on charges related to sex trafficking, to testify before Congress. GOP Sen. Josh Hawley said that senators "ought to call her in the Judiciary Committee, put it under oath and have her testify."

The president has tried to tamp down the controversy within his party since last week, saying on Tuesday that the Epstein case is "pretty boring stuff."

"I don't understand it, why they would be so interested. He's [been] dead for a long time, he was never a big factor in terms of life. I don't understand what the interest or what the fascination is," he told reporters. "I really don't, and the credible information has been given."

contributed to this report.