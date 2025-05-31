What is the difference between a storm "watch" and "warning," understanding your evacuation zones

When a watch or warning is issued during hurricane season, you need to know the difference, regardless of what the threat or hazard is.

Storm watch vs. storm warning

A "watch" is issued when storm conditions are possible in the next 72 hours. When a watch is issued, you should be prepared and be alert, since conditions are favorable for dangerous weather within that time frame.

A "warning" is when conditions are imminent, within 36 hours, or are happening. A warning means you need to take action.

If a tropical storm warning is issued, you will want to lower and secure umbrellas, bring cushions indoors, and secure light outdoor furniture.

If a hurricane warning is issued, you'll need to take immediate action to secure your home, bring in outdoor furniture and install hurricane shutters.

Everyone needs to know their evacuation zones

Everyone is strongly encouraged to heed the advice of local officials when watches and warnings are issued, especially when it comes to what preparedness actions need to be taken, and if/when evacuation orders are issued. After a warning is issued, you may be ordered to evacuate.

So you need to know your zone. Here in South Florida, every county is different.

Broward County

Broward County has two evacuation zones. The evacuation order depends on the severity of the storm.

Evacuation Plan A in red is for a category one or two hurricane with a storm surge of 4-7 feet above sea level. All mobile home residents, residents near tidal bodies of water, in low-lying areas and residents east of the Intracoastal Waterway should evacuate.

Evacuation Plan B in orange is for category 3 hurricanes or higher due to the threat of storm surge of 7-11 feet above sea level and winds of 111 miles per hour or greater. Both of these zones impact mostly the coastal cities in Broward, including places like Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach.

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County is split into five evacuation zones, marked A through E.

Zone A, shaded in red, is at greatest risk for storm surge for category 1 and higher storms. Zone A includes portions of Cutler Bay, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne and areas around Biscayne National Park.

Zone B, shaded in orange, is at risk for storm surge for category 2 and higher storms. This includes southern Miami-Dade County, portions of Cutler Bay, Miami and Miami Beach.

Zone C in yellow is at risk for storm surge for category 3 and higher. That's the remaining portions of Homestead and Cutler Bay you see here — into Pinecrest and Coral Gables, as well as North Bay Village.

Zone D in green is for areas at greatest risk for hurricane category 4 and higher. This zone encompasses neighborhoods like Kendall, the Hammocks, Palmetto Estates, as well as portions of Hialeah and Aventura.

And Zone E, shaded in blue, is at risk for category 5 and higher. Zone E includes the Western areas of Miami-Dade County, including portions of the Hammocks into Sweetwater and eastern sections of Doral.

Monroe County and the Florida Keys

All of the Florida Keys are in an evacuation zone, and Monroe County's emergency plan calls for a "phased evacuation" as all of the Keys are in a storm surge danger zone, and evacuation decisions there are typically made in relation to timing as well as areas more likely to be impacted.

This evacuation plan is intended to avoid unnecessary evacuation if some zones are expected to be affected and others are not. It is crucial to listen to local authorities because the storm intensity and track will determine where evacuation orders will be issued. Usually in the Keys, tourists are asked to evacuate first, and then local residents.

What to do in case of an evacuation

Everyone should develop an evacuation plan. Always be prepared to go and have a to-go kit for each family member. Have a disaster plan and stay informed through media.

Go when you are told to go, leave early and keep your gas tank full.

Stay with family or friends inland in a non-evacuation zone. Shelters should be the last resort.

