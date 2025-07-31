High pressure will keep South Florida's chance of rain low through the weekend

South Florida will see mix of sun and clouds as temperatures soar

South Florida will wrap up the month of July with another scorcher.

Thursday morning saw temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will be a little higher throughout the day and afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s, with "feels-like" temperatures in the triple-digits.

For those outdoors, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. NEXT Weather

A few showers and isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon but the bulk of the rain will be over the Everglades and on the West Coast due to the sea breeze.

It's the second day of lobster mini-season which will wrap up at 11:59 p.m. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters. Winds will remain light out of the east/southeast at 5 knots. Over the Atlantic waters, seas will be 2 feet or less and over the Keys seas will remain around 1 foot. There are smooth conditions on the bays.

For those headed to the beach, there is a low risk of rip currents. However, the UV index is extreme so don't forget the sunscreen.

The chance of rain ticks up next week. NEXT Weather

High pressure will continue to act like a heat dome as we kick off the month of August on Friday. It will keep the chance of rain low through the weekend. Highs stay in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when the humidity is factored in. Heat advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain will increase in the early to middle part of next week.