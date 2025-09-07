Heavy rain, possible flooding move across South Florida. See your NEXT Weather timeline.

Storms bringing heavy rain, possible flooding move across South Florida. See timeline.

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy and stormy Sunday afternoon and early evening across South Florida.

Storms will build over the Everglades during the early afternoon hours and then push into the metroplex. The highest rain chances will start around 2pm and last through 6pm.

The storms will clear out by the early evening hours.

The rainy afternoon cycle will stretch through the entire week with the largest chance of storms on Monday and Tuesday.

As the Dolphins take the field in Indianapolis today for the Season Opener, watch parties here in Miami will need to move indoors.

The game's kickoff at 1 p.m. will coincide with storms across the metroplex.

A win for everyone today as the National Hurricane Center says the Tropical Wave in the Atlantic will not continue to form as originally forecast.

It is expected to die out due to atmospheric conditions. The height of hurricane season in this Wednesday, September 10th.