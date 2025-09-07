Miami Dolphins look to start strong against Indianapolis Colts in 2025 NFL season opener

Watch Dolphins vs. Colts starting at 1 p.m. ET on CBS or stream on Paramount+

The Miami Dolphins will try to flip the script Sunday in Indianapolis as they aim to return to the postseason after missing out six of the last eight years.

Miami closed last season on a positive note, winning six of its final nine games despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's early injury, and now enters Week 1 with a healthier roster and high expectations.

Tyreek Hill injury update ahead of Dolphins vs. Colts

A big question mark has been the status of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed most of August with an oblique injury. Hill returned to practice last week on a limited basis and says he's ready.

"I feel great," Hill said. "I'm one of those guys, I never fall out of shape. I feel like I'll always be like the hardest worker on the team no matter what, because I'm always doing the small things, whether that's running after practice when nobody's watching or whether that's catching like 500 passes off the JUGS (machine) when nobody is watching. I've been doing all the small things right this whole entire time."

Dolphins offense set for key test against revamped Colts defense

On the other side of the ball, Miami's offense will be tested by a Colts defense that added veteran playmakers including former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard spent eight seasons in Miami, earning four Pro Bowls and a 2020 All-Pro nod before being released this past offseason.

"He's a great player," Hill said of his former teammate. "He's one of those guys who understands coverages, who understands certain routes, so we've got to be on top of our game. He's definitely a playmaker."

The Dolphins will also see a familiar face in cornerback JuJu Brents, who was waived by the Colts and picked up by Miami after final roster cuts.

While the Colts will honor late owner Jim Irsay and try to snap their 11-game Week 1 losing streak, the Dolphins are focused on setting the tone for a playoff run.

Sunday's matchup gives Miami a chance to prove its offense is back at full strength and ready to roll.