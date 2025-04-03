Gusty winds across a very warm South Florida

It was a muggy and breezy start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

The afternoon will be mostly dry and very warm with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and "feels like" temperatures in the upper 80s.

Wind gusts of 25 mph to 30 mph will be possible throughout the day. The breezy conditions could pull enough moisture off the Atlantic to bring brief, isolated showers, but most will remain dry.

Here's what to expect over the next week. NEXT Weather

Muggy mornings and warm afternoons will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s but "feels like" temperatures around 90 degrees. The high risk of rip currents at South Florida's beaches and small craft advisories for boaters in the Atlantic and Keys waters will continue due to the wind.

Our warmest day in the forecast will be Monday, March 7, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees.

Change arrives at the beginning of next week as a cold front moves into South Florida on Tuesday into Wednesday. This will spark the potential for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and a cool down by Wednesday.