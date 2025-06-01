As South Florida enters 2025 hurricane season, Fort Lauderdale residents prepare for all kinds of severe weather

South Florida is officially in hurricane season and people are already preparing for severe weather of all kinds.

CBS News Miami went to Fort Lauderdale to see how residents are hunkering down in vulnerable areas.

Jesus Sanchez said after sitting through enough storms, he has hurricane prep down to a routine.

"You can see over the years that I have to get it replaced, but it's very sturdy," Sanchez said.

He has to fit his stuff in this little shed that doubles as a laundry room.

"It's gotta be like Tetris: You gotta know how to fit things," Sanchez said.

He screws it shut so it won't fly open.

"Zip and zip," Sanchez said.

And Sanchez also has to ensure his rental units have nothing that could fly off and hit something or someone.

"These are a foot on the ground," Sanchez said.

He said his property is ready for hurricane season, and Florida Power & Light has put out its recommendations for what supplies you'll need. Some of those include:

Radios

Flashlights

Batteries and a Phone charger

Non-perishable food

Disposable dinnerware and utensils

Supplies of Prescriptions and toiletries

Houses aren't the only buildings that have to be ready. The commander at the American Legion Post 36 said the building is higher and less vulnerable to flooding, and he said because of that, first responders, the Red Cross and FEMA have set up stations here in the past during an emergency.

"That used to be a window," said Dennis Rooy, Commander of the American Legion Post 36. "If there was a hurricane, it could have come through that window."

Rooy said the decades-old building has a new roof, adding that it's vital to keep the power on at this place and he does that by keeping water away from the circuits.

He also said the legion sometimes serves food to people during a storm when their power is out.

"It's for anybody that needs something, they're welcome to come," Rooy said. "If we're able to cool, we'll do it for them."

Both the legion and Sanchez's house are in the Edgewood neighborhood, which can be prone to flooding. Sanchez said the flooding is still bad, but added that the water subsides much faster now.