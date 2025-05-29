FPL shares its 2025 hurricane preparedness checklist to help Floridians get ready for the next big storm

With the official start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season just days away, Florida Power & Light is urging all customers to be prepared before the storm hits home.

This week, FPL released its annual checklist of important details for Floridians to consider before, during and after a tropical storm or hurricane, saying that "safety is the cornerstone of our commitment to customers and employees."

"It is not a matter of if, but when the next hurricane will hit our state, which is why it's important to be proactive in planning for the six-month-long hurricane season," the utility provider said.

The consensus among hurricane forecasters is that the Atlantic Ocean, with generally warmer-than-normal water temperatures, is poised for another above-average season. The season will start Sunday and last through Nov. 30.

With that in mind, here are FPL's tips on how to get ready before the storm strikes:

Create an emergency plan with your family

FPL said people should first determine if their home or business is in a flood and evacuation zone, and review their evacuation routes. Also, Floridians should determine their backup power source or make necessary arrangements to relocate themselves if a storm warning is issued.

According to FPL, the Division of Emergency Management recommends keeping gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season, and electric vehicles need to maintain a 50%-80% charge at all times.

Floridians should also contact their local emergency management office if they or anyone they know has special needs, in case of evacuations. FPL also recommends that Floridians apply for its Medically Essential Service if someone in their home is dependent on electric-powered, life-sustaining medical equipment.

Build an emergency kit

FPL also recommends that Floridians build an emergency kit for themselves and their families, as major storms could impact access to necessary services. The utility provider recommends that everyone have the following in their kits:

Radio

Flashlights

Batteries

Phone charger

Power banks

Car charger

Non-perishable food

Disposable dinnerware and utensils

Medications and prescriptions

Personal hygiene supplies

Baby supplies

Pet food

Trash bags

Toilet paper

Soap

Detergent

Also, FPL recommends everyone to collect their important documents and place them inside waterproof containers, such as insurance policies, health cards, birth certificates, Social Security cards, phone number lists, medication lists and a copy of their FPL and other utility bills.

Prepare your home

Before the storm comes, FPL said people should store outside objects inside, fasten doors and windows, cover valuables and furniture with plastic, and move away from windows. Floridians should also turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, including pool equipment.

If your roof or windows leak, FPL said water in the walls and ceiling may come into contact with electrical wiring, so people should immediately turn off any circuit breakers, disconnect all electrical appliances and turn off all wall switches. Additionally, FPL said to never stand in water while operating and unplugging any electrical device.

FPL said people should also set their refrigerators and freezers to their coldest settings ahead of time to keep food fresh longer in the event of a power outage.

The utility provider also said people should never attempt to trim any vegetation growing on or near power lines. For more information on tree trimming policies, visit FPL.com/trees.

Additionally, FPL said everyone should look up and note the location of power lines before beginning work on a ladder, and stay at least 10 feet away from them.

Stay safe and informed

If anyone is using a portable generator, FPL recommends that people read and follow all the manufacturer's instructions before operating. Also, be sure to set it up outside your home, and connect appliances directly to it and do not wire the generator to your breaker or fuse box to prevent power surges and cause injuries.

Additionally, FPL said everyone should stay far away from and do not touch downed power lines or flooded and debris-laden areas that may be hiding downed power lines. If you find any, call 911 and 1 (800) 4-OUTAGE (468-8243) to report them.

To stay updated on any power outages, bookmark FPL.com, download the FPL app and save 1 (800) 4-OUTAGE in your phone to report and check restoration statuses. FPL added that people should also follow their local news outlets and @insideFPL for updates on storm conditions and heed all warnings.

For more tips, visit FPL.com/storm.