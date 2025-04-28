Fort Lauderdale mom pleads for justice 2 years after daughter's unsolved murder: "She should be here"

Two years after Fort Lauderdale teen’s death, no arrests as mother pleads for answers

As the second anniversary of Destiny Bucknor's death approaches, her mother is pleading for answers in a murder case that remains unsolved.

Destiny Bucknor was riding in a slingshot vehicle with her uncle near Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 29th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale on July 4, 2023, when she was shot and killed. Nearly two years later, no one has been arrested, and her family says they feel abandoned by investigators.

"I feel alone in that. I don't feel supported," Brittany Bucknor said through tears, speaking about her interactions with the Broward Sheriff's Office. "I feel like it was a hot story at the moment, a hot commodity. It was trending and then as time passes by, it's like oh, no one's speaking, we can't do anything."

CBS News Miami reached out to BSO multiple times for an update on Destiny Bucknor's case. While CBS News Miami was told someone would respond, no investigators have followed up.

A birthday without Destiny: "Of course, who wouldn't miss their child?"

Destiny Bucknor would have turned 21 years old soon — a milestone birthday her mother struggles to face without her daughter.

"I think this birthday is a little difficult," Brittany Bucknor said. "Of course, who wouldn't miss their child?"

Described as a jokester with a contagious laugh, Destiny Bucknor battled lupus without complaint and dreamed of becoming a firefighter. Her mother said she often envisioned watching Destiny Bucknor graduate college, get married, and have her first child.

Instead, Brittany Bucknor said she has spent the past year learning how to live with unimaginable grief.

"Honestly, it was hell," she said. "The waves were coming and I felt like I was getting knocked over, but eventually when I learned how to stand back up and I got my strength, you know, through God, it became me riding the waves, instead of being pushed over by the waves."

Grief, faith, and forgiveness

Brittany Bucknor said grief is a journey rarely spoken about — one that requires acceptance and resilience.

"Once I accepted that, it was the load of life and that grief was coming off of me day by day," she said. "I think the hardest part was the acceptance and anger."

Though her anger has faded, Brittany Bucknor admitted desperation lingers as Destiny Bucknor's case sits unsolved. Still, she said her faith has taught her to show grace, even toward the person responsible for her daughter's death.

Asked what she would say if Destiny's killer apologized, Brittany Bucknor responded, "I would give them a hug. God forgave me. Why can't I forgive that person?"

Anyone with information about the murder of Destiny Bucknor is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.