Grieving mother, police ask for justice in killing of 19-year-old, shot in Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERHILL - Tears well up in Brittany Bucknor's eyes as she talks about her 19-year-old daughter Destiny.

"She was full of life. She was a happy child, a happy baby growing up, she was a sweetheart. She made sure that if she could help you, she would," said Brittany while speaking about her daughter.

Destiny is Brittany's oldest child and her only daughter.

Their birthdays are just three days apart. But this year, Destiny won't be home to celebrate. Instead, Brittany will have to drive across the street from her apartment to visit Destiny at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

"When the dust settles, you know, and after the funeral arrangements and everything happens, you have to kind of like face it, you know, by yourself," Brittany said.

Police said Destiny was riding around in a Slingshot motorcycle with a family member the night of the Fourth of July. As they were driving near NW 8th Street & NW 29th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, tragedy struck.

"We received a report of a female who was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound and that female was pronounced deceased," said Claudine Caro with Broward County Sheriff's Office.

It was the moment that changed Brittany's life forever.

"I thought they had the wrong person, the wrong child. It was confirmed that Destiny was shot and was no longer with us."

Destiny Bucknor, a young woman with so much to live for, is gone.

"I don't know how to describe it. You know, losing a child isn't easy. And, any parent who's lost a child or any family member — it takes time. You have your good and your bad days. It just takes time," Brittany said.

Police are asking for the community to step up.

"It could happen to any of us and certainly if you put yourself in a victim's family's situation, you would certainly appreciate someone who may know something to help detectives in solving a case," Caro said.

And, a grieving mother is asking for justice.

"She was a very sweet girl, she was innocent," Brittany said. "She didn't deserve that."

BSO is offering up to $5,000 as a reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in Destiny's case. Remember: You can remain anonymous.