Heartbroken South Florida mom shares story, after losing daughter to gun violence

LAUDERHILL - For Brittany Bucknor, not a day goes by when she doesn't think about her 19-year-old daughter Destiny Bucknor.

"I'm in more so disbelief that it actually happened, you know, to my only girl, my firstborn," said Bucknor.

Brittany says Destiny was a quiet but sweet girl who could always make you laugh, but this year, there's been more tears than laughter.

"This right here is a nightmare from hell to be honest with you," said Bucknor.

On July 4, 2023, Destiny was shot and killed in unincorporated Broward County. Her murder is still unsolved.

"The hardest part about this is that no one will speak up," said Bucknor.

As gun violence continues to plague the country, a chilling advisory was made from Washington Tuesday.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis in our country that requires a public health solution," said Dr. Vivek Murthy, United States Surgeon General.

According to Dr. Murthy, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens, and more than half of adults say they or a family member have experienced a gun-related incident.

"Right now, 6 in 10 Americans are worried about losing a loved one to gun violence — half of our kids are worried about a shooting in their school," said Dr. Murthy.

Dr. Murthy is pushing for more research, stronger gun laws and better resources to curb gun violence.

And right here in South Florida, the city of Lauderhill is already taking steps to prevent deadly shootings.

"Anger is a secondary emotion. You feel something before anger comes up. And so, we are trying to get people to take some workshops to understand what they feel that they can choose healthier ways to express their anger," said Commissioner Melissa Dunn.

Lauderhill Peace 365 is an initiative from the city of Lauderhill to promote kindness and peace in the community while offering resources to the community.

While local and national officials work to solve the growing issue of gun violence, family members of victims, like Brittany, mourn their loved ones every day.

"You made me the woman that I am today, and I love you," said Bucknor.

This Saturday, Lauderhill Peace 365 is holding a walk for peace followed by a community resource fair.

To find out how you can enroll, click here.