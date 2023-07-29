Broward County mother still searching for suspect after daughter shot, killed on July 4

Broward County Mother pleads for help in finding suspect who shot daughter on July 4

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County mother and officials are pleading for help in finding a suspect after 19-year-old Destiny Bucknor was shot and killed while riding in a car on July 4th in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident was reported on the 2900 block of NW 8th Street around 7 p.m., according to police.

The 19-year-old daughter was riding as a passenger in a neon green slingshot (a three-wheel motorcycle) when she was shot. The driver of the slingshot rushed her to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to police.

The sheriff's office says at least 10 people were in the area when the shots were fired.

"I need the community's help to speak up for my daughter. She deserves it. She was kind, sweet, loving, helpful, and full of laughter. If someone knows anything, please speak up," said Brittany Bucknor.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered to anyone who can help locate the unidentified suspect.