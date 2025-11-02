2 killed, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike near Bird Road causes another collision, FHP says

Two people are dead and two were hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County caused another traffic accident early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Bird Road, where a blue Honda that was driving south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with a silver Toyota.

Both vehicles became disabled and were blocking the roadway, which led to a second crash when an oncoming white Toyota collided into the two disabled vehicles along with an FHP vehicle on scene, the agency said.

The Honda driver and the silver Toyota driver from the initial crash died at the scene, FHP said. Meanwhile, the two occupants in the other Toyota were airlifted to Kendall HCA with serious injuries. FHP said the trooper on scene was outside of their vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured during the incident.

All northbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted onto Bird Road as the investigation continued.

At this time, FHP has not provided further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the crashes, as they are both currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.