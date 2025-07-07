Two killed in wrong-way crash on Turnpike in Pompano Beach, FHP says

Two people were killed in a wrong-way wreck on the Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes just south of Atlantic Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

According to the FHP, the driver of an Acura TL sedan was heading south in the northbound lanes when he slammed head-on into a Mercedes-Benz A220. On impact, the Acura spun around, hit a concrete barrier and caught on fire, according to the incident report.

The FHP said the driver of Acura, who was from Jensen Beach, and the 19-year-old driver of the Mercedes-Benz, who was from the Orlando area, were both killed. A 22-year-old man from Key West, who was a passenger in the Mercedes-Benz, was taken to North Broward Medical Center for medical treatment.



The crash investigation and removal of the vehicles led to the closure of northbound lanes of the Turnpike between Commercial Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard for hours. Investigators are trying to determine why this happened.

Deadly wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway

In May, a 37-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way collision on the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise.

The woman was driving south in the northbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer just before 3 a.m. on May 21, according to Sunrise Fire Rescue.

The woman was killed. Two people hurt in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer received minor injuries.