One dead in Palmetto Expressway wrong-way crash

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami.
One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1 a.m. near Okeechobee Road.

The FHP said the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV was heading north in the southbound lanes and slammed head-on into a white Dodge SUV. The impact caused the Mercedes to overturn. 

The man sitting in the front passenger in the Mercedes was killed, the FHP said. The driver of the Mercedes and the driver of the Dodge were both transported with serious injuries. 

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours during the crash investigation.

