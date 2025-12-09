City of Miami mayoral runoff election is Tuesday: Here are the candidates, what time polls open and close, and more

City of Miami residents will be deciding on their next mayor in a runoff election on Tuesday. The race is between two candidates who are offering different visions for the city's future — former County Commissioner Eileen Higgins and former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez.

The crowded 13-person field was narrowed down to Higgins and Gonzalez when voters went to the polls on Nov. 4, with Higgins leading at 36% and Gonzalez taking 19% of the vote, according to the Miami-Dade County supervisor of elections. However, because no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote, it headed to Tuesday's runoff.

The two candidates have been focusing on issues including immigration, housing, flooding, city growth and the tone of leadership that they think Miami needs.

They faced off in a CBS News Miami debate that was moderated by Jim DeFede on Nov. 25, offering voters an opportunity to compare where they stand.

Who is running to be the City of Miami's next mayor?

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins CBS News Miami

Eileen Higgins served eight years on the Miami-Dade County Commission, and has centered her campaign on restoring public trust and bringing what she described as calmer, more collaborative leadership to Miami City Hall.

One of the main pillars of her campaign has been affordable housing. She said the City of Miami should be using its own land to build more housing for working families, and argues that the city has grown too quickly without producing better services.

She is calling for a full review on spending.

When it comes to issues like flooding and climate change, Higgins also supports updating regulations to allow permeable pavement and speeding up park construction to improve citywide drainage.

Higgins also said that she backs expanding the City Commission from five to nine members, saying Miami's legislative body is unusually small compared to other major cities and is leaving many communities underrepresented.

When it comes to immigration enforcement, Higgins has voiced strong concerns, calling recent actions in Miami "inhumane and cruel," She also said she was glad that she didn't receive President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Former Miami city manager Emilio Gonzalez. CBS News Miami

Emilio Gonzalez is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and former city manager under Mayor Francis Suarez. He's pitched himself to voters as an experienced administrator who will be capable of fixing what he sees as deep structural issues within the City of Miami's government.

Gonzalez has been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Pres. Donald Trump.

One of the top priorities for Gonzalez is overhauling Miami's permitting system, which he calls "broken" and damaging to the city's reputation. When he was asked if the system wasn't improved during his tenure as city manager, he said the problems weren't as severe at the time and pointed to commission gridlock as a barrier to those reforms.

When it comes to housing, Gonzalez argued that "affordable housing" has become a misnomer," and said many projects labeled as affordable are still out of reach for police officers, teachers and other essential workers. He said the City of Miami needs a more realistic approach to affordability.

Gonzalez also opposes expanding the City Commission and said the City of Miami needs "better commissioners, not more of them." Flooding is also a concern for Gonzales, and said said he supports stronger mitigation measures and has suggested using city parks as water storage reservoirs.

In addition, he said Miami could absorb a projected $100 million price tag if Gov. DeSantis' proposed homestead tax repeal becomes law and said it can be offset through efficiencies.

Gonzalez also said he would drop any outside employment if conflicts pop up and said he would replace City Manager Arthur Noriega.

"My goal is simple: I want to return Miami to greatness," he said.

Read more about candidates Eileen Higgins and Emilio Gonzalez here.

When did the City of Miami offer early voting?

Polls are open on Tuesday for voters to cast their ballots, but tens of thousands of voters took advantage of early voting, which was held this past weekend.

As of Monday, nearly 15,500 ballots were received by mail, and nearly 7,500 took advantage of this past weekend's early voting.

To check out the unofficial voter turnout so far, click here.

What time do polls open and close for the City of Miami runoff election on Dec. 9?

Polls will be open for the runoff election in the City of Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say voters must go to their assigned voting location. Any voter whose polling place was changed should have been notified by mail, but signage will be placed at the original polling location informing voters to the new location.

Where do I find my polling place for the City of Miami runoff election?

Make sure you double-check to see where your polling location is before you head out the foor. This is to ensure you have plenty of time to vote, and in case there are any changes to locations.

To check to see where your polling location is, click here.