Watch Live: Miami mayoral candidates Eileen Higgins and Emilio Gonzalez face off in debate moderated by CBS News Miami
What to know about the Miami mayoral debate
- The City of Miami's two mayoral runoff candidates, former County Commissioner Eileen Higgins and former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, are facing off Tuesday night in a live, televised debate.
- The hourlong debate is moderated by CBS Miami's Jim DeFede. Watch live on WFOR-TV or streaming on CBS Miami beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
- A runoff election will be held Dec. 9, after neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold required to win the Nov. 4 election outright.
- Higgins led the crowded 13-person field with 36% of the vote, followed by Gonzalez with 19%, according to the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.
Higgins "very concerned" about immigration enforcement tactics, "very glad" Trump did not endorse her
Former County Commissioner Eileen Higgins said she is "very concerned" about the way immigration enforcement is being handled in Miami.
"First of all, they said they were gonna go after criminals, but guess what? They're going after everybody," she said.
She called the Trump administration's enforcement "inhumane and cruel" and also said it was "bad for the economy."
She noted that the cancellation of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans, which she said impacts about 100,000 people in the Miami area, forced one local business owner to fire several employees who had lost the legal right to work in the country.
Asked if Gonzalez should have rejected President Trump's endorsement, Higgins said: "He's the president. I'm very glad the president didn't endorse me."
Gonzalez says Trump endorsement came "by surprise"
Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez has been endorsed by President Trump, but he says the endorsement came "by surprise" and that it was not something he actively sought.
"I do know that the president, because he's a resident of Florida and there's talk of putting a [presidential] library here in Miami, he follows events in Florida," Gonzalez said.
Asked if he supports Mr. Trump's immigration policies, Gonzalez said he supports "rounding up people who commit crimes."
"I cannot in good conscience fight the federal government and defend a rapist or a murderer, like happens in other cities," he said. Moderator Jim DeFede noted most of the people being arrested have not committed violent crimes, to which Gonzalez replied: "But this is a federal issue. …This is not an issue that has to do with the mayor of Miami."
Who are the candidates in the Miami mayoral debate?
Eileen Higgins served on the Miami-Dade County Commission, representing parts of central Miami-Dade. She has campaigned on increasing government transparency, expanding affordable housing options, and restoring trust in City Hall following years of political turmoil and corruption scandals. The mayoral race is officially nonpartisan, but the Florida Democratic Party congratulated Higgins on qualifying for the runoff and said it shows "Miami is on the path to getting the leadership it deserves."
Emilio Gonzalez, a retired Air Force colonel and former Miami city manager under Mayor Francis Suarez, is running on a platform centered on leadership experience and fiscal discipline. Gonzalez previously oversaw the city's administration and has emphasized management expertise and financial stewardship. He has touted being endorsed by leading Republicans including Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who praised his "commitment to our nation and Miami."
How to watch the Miami mayoral debate
- What: City of Miami mayoral debate
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: CBS Miami studios in Doral, Florida
- On TV: Watch live on WFOR-TV (CBS Miami)
- Online stream: Watch live on CBS Miami in the video player above or on your mobile or streaming device.