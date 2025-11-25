Miami mayoral debate spotlights housing, flooding, permitting and trust

The City of Miami's two mayoral runoff candidates, former County Commissioner Eileen Higgins and former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, went head-to-head Tuesday night in a live, hourlong debate moderated by CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede.

The debate marked the first direct showdown between the candidates since they advanced to the Dec. 9 runoff election.

The race went to a runoff after no one secured more than 50% of the vote in the crowded 13-person field on Nov. 4. Higgins led the initial field with 36% of the vote, followed by Gonzalez with 19%, according to the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

Gonzalez, a retired Air Force colonel and former city manager under Mayor Francis Suarez, has emphasized leadership experience and fiscal discipline, and has been endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Trump.

Higgins, who served on the Miami-Dade County Commission, has centered her campaign on transparency, affordable housing and restoring public trust after years of political infighting at City Hall.

With Miami voters set to return to the polls on Dec. 9, Tuesday's debate offered a closer look at the contrasting visions and backgrounds of the two candidates as they make their case to lead the city for the next four years.

Here are the highlights:

Closing statements highlight trust and greatness

In her closing statement, Higgins said she is running for mayor "because I'd like to restore trust in City Hall," pointing to her eight years on the county commission and promising a calmer, collaborative style of leadership.

Gonzalez highlighted his experience leading a "bureaucracy of 19,000 employees" and pledged accountability, affordability and a family‑first agenda.

"My goal is simple: I want to return Miami to greatness," he said.

Flooding and housing dominate early exchanges

On flooding, Gonzalez said Miami needs stronger mitigation efforts and suggested parks could be used as reservoirs.

Higgins said regulations should be changed to allow permeable pavement and faster park construction.

On housing, Gonzalez called affordable housing a "misnomer," arguing current projects are not truly affordable for workers such as teachers and police officers.

Higgins said she would use city‑owned land to build affordable housing, as she did at the county level.

Commission size and city manager

Gonzalez opposed expanding the number of city commissioners, saying the city needs "better commissioners."

Higgins supported expanding from five to nine, noting that Miami's commission is unusually small compared to similar cities.

Both candidates said they would not keep Arthur Noriega as city manager, though neither named a possible successor.

Permitting and budget reforms debated

Gonzalez pledged to reform the city's permitting system, calling it "broken" and damaging to Miami's reputation.

Higgins said the budget has grown too large without better services and insisted a deep dive "has to happen."

Property taxes and outside employment addressed

Gonzalez predicted Gov. DeSantis' homestead tax repeal would pass and said Miami could absorb the $100 million shortfall through efficiencies.

On outside employment, Gonzalez said he would drop his work if conflicts arose.

Higgins vowed not to have any outside employment.

"Miami deserves a full‑time mayor," she said.

Candidates assess Mayor Suarez's record

Gonzalez praised Suarez as a "great chief marketing officer" but said he should have been more vocal on commission controversies.

Higgins gave Suarez a mixed review, crediting his promotion of Miami but blaming him for worsening housing affordability.

Past permitting and campaign ads revisited

Asked why he did not address permitting issues as city manager, Gonzalez said the problem was not as severe at the time and blamed dysfunction on commission votes.

"You could discover the cure for cancer, but if you don't have three people voting for it, it doesn't fly," he said.

Higgins defended a TV ad referencing fraud accusations against Gonzalez, acknowledging he was cleared but saying residents are frustrated by lawsuits and disruption.

Gonzalez said he resigned as city manager to care for his wife during a medical crisis.

Immigration enforcement and Trump endorsement

Gonzalez said President Trump's endorsement came "by surprise." He said he supported federal efforts to "round up people who commit crimes."

Higgins said she is "very concerned" about the way immigration enforcement is being handled in Miami, criticizing it as "inhumane and cruel." She said she was glad Mr. Trump did not endorse her.