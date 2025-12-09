Eileen Higgins wins Miami mayoral runoff, breaking 30-year Democratic drought

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins won Miami's mayoral runoff election Tuesday, marking the first time in more than 30 years that the city has elected a Democrat as mayor.

Higgins secured 59% of the vote versus former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez's nearly 41%, according to unofficial results from the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections. The win marks an end to a competitive race that began with a crowded 13-person field.

"Our city chose a new direction," Higgins told the cheering crowd at her election night celebration. "You chose competence over chaos, results over excuses and a city government that finally works for you."

The campaign centered on issues such as immigration, housing, flooding, city growth, and the tone of leadership Miami needs. Higgins and Gonzalez faced off in a CBS News Miami debate moderated by Jim DeFede on Nov. 25, giving voters a chance to compare their visions for the city.

While the race was officially nonpartisan, Higgins had the backing of prominent Democrats, while Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Trump, endorsed Gonzalez.

Higgins' vision for Miami

Higgins served eight years on the Miami-Dade County Commission and campaigned on restoring public trust and bringing what she described as calmer, more collaborative leadership to City Hall. Affordable housing was a cornerstone of her platform. She pledged to utilize city-owned land to build housing for working families and criticized Miami's rapid growth without corresponding improvements in services.

She also called for a full review of city spending and proposed updating regulations to allow permeable pavement and accelerate park construction to improve drainage citywide. Higgins supports expanding the City Commission from five to nine members, arguing that Miami's legislative body is unusually small compared to other major cities and leaves many communities underrepresented.

Eileen Higgins speaks with the media after voting in the runoff election in Miami on Dec. 9, 2025. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

On immigration enforcement, Higgins voiced strong concerns, calling recent actions in Miami "inhumane and cruel."

Higgins vowed to work with the Trump administration on issues where they can find common ground, but told CBS News, "When we disagree, I'll make my voice heard."

What's next?

Higgins will take office with a mandate to address housing affordability, climate resilience and government transparency. Her win signals a shift in Miami's political landscape and sets the stage for significant policy changes in the years ahead.