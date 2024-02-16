"Buffett Highway" gets Florida lawmakers backing

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Thursday unanimously approved a proposal to designate Florida A1A, from the Florida Keys to Nassau County, as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway."

Lawmakers have moved to honor Buffett after the musician died Sept. 1 at age 76 of a type of skin cancer.

"Over the course of the last 50-plus years, he went from busking on the streets in Key West for nickels and dimes to being the architect of diverse, big, big enterprises all over the globe," bill co-sponsor Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, said. "And his success is the American dream. His success is a testament to what can be built with just six strings, an idea and talent that lends itself to a catchy song."

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on Thursday approved the Senate version of the bill (SB 84).