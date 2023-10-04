Watch CBS News
Sen. Lauren Book files separate 'Buffett Highway' bill

TALLAHASSEE - A Senate proposal that would honor the late musician Jimmy Buffett is a drastic change in the latitude from a House measure filed last week.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book on Tuesday filed a bill (SB 84) for the 2024 legislative session that would require the Department of Transportation to establish the "Jimmy Buffett Highway" along the final stretch of the Overseas Highway entering Key West.

The Davie Democrat's proposal would designate about a two-mile stretch of road to honor Buffett, who died Sept. 1 at age 76.

On Friday, Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed a bill (HB 91) that would designate State Road A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" from Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys, to Nassau County, north of Jacksonville.

