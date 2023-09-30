'Buffett Memorial Highway' proposed
A House Republican filed a proposal Friday that would designate State Road A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" to honor the musician who died Sept. 1 at age 76.
The proposed designation would include counties from Monroe County to Nassau County.
Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed the bill (HB 91) for consideration during the legislative session that will begin in January.
Backed in the studio and on tour by the Coral Reefer Band, the Mississippi-born Buffett was best known for an island vibe reflecting the Florida Keys.
