'Buffett Memorial Highway' proposed

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

A House Republican filed a proposal Friday that would designate State Road A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" to honor the musician who died Sept. 1 at age 76.

The proposed designation would include counties from Monroe County to Nassau County.

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed the bill (HB 91) for consideration during the legislative session that will begin in January.

Backed in the studio and on tour by the Coral Reefer Band, the Mississippi-born Buffett was best known for an island vibe reflecting the Florida Keys.  

First published on September 30, 2023 / 5:17 PM

