Watch CBS News
Local News

Black History Month: Miami Heat honor 162 men who were among Miami's founding fathers

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - At halftime of their game Wednesday night, at the Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat commemorated Black History Month by honoring 162 Black men who were among the founding fathers of the City of Miami.

Over 200 adult Black men made up of Miami Heat players, coaches, employees, local media personalities, and others locked arm in arm at center court while a spoken word piece was performed.    

They made up 44 percent of the men who helped incorporate the city of Miami 128 years ago.

CBS News Miami's Jim Berry was among the men who took the court at halftime to pay homage to those pioneers who laid the groundwork for what Miami has become.

The event also commemorated a lesser-known aspect of Miami's history and underscored the significance of voting.    

First published on February 7, 2024 / 10:14 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.