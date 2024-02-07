Black History Month: Miami Heat honor 162 men who were among Miami's founding fathers

MIAMI - At halftime of their game Wednesday night, at the Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat commemorated Black History Month by honoring 162 Black men who were among the founding fathers of the City of Miami.

Over 200 adult Black men made up of Miami Heat players, coaches, employees, local media personalities, and others locked arm in arm at center court while a spoken word piece was performed.

They made up 44 percent of the men who helped incorporate the city of Miami 128 years ago.

CBS News Miami's Jim Berry was among the men who took the court at halftime to pay homage to those pioneers who laid the groundwork for what Miami has become.

The event also commemorated a lesser-known aspect of Miami's history and underscored the significance of voting.