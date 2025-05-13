Watch CBS News
Local News

After day of drenching rain, South Florida begins to dry out

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 5/13/2025 5AM
South Florida Weather for Tuesday 5/13/2025 5AM 02:32

After a stormy start to the week on Monday, scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday, however, the chance of rain is not as high and the wet weather will not be as widespread.

But don't put away your umbrella just yet. Lingering moisture will lead to passing showers in the morning. While a flood watch issued for Tuesday morning has been canceled, some heavy downpours will be possible in spots.

On Monday, Miami set a record for rainfall with 4.35 inches, breaking the old record of 2.72 inches set in 1943.

The morning got off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. In the afternoon highs climb to the mid 80s, it will feel like the low to mid 90s when the humidity is factored in, under partly sunny skies. Spotty showers will be possible along with a few showers in the evening.

next-wx-7-day.png
Drier conditions for the rest of the week.  NEXT Weather

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

Wednesday the chance of rain is low with only stray showers possible. Highs will rise to the upper 80s and it will feel like the 90s.

Late week through the weekend will be mainly dry and warmer. This weekend the heat is on with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.