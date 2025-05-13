After day of drenching rain, South Florida begins to dry out

After a stormy start to the week on Monday, scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday, however, the chance of rain is not as high and the wet weather will not be as widespread.

But don't put away your umbrella just yet. Lingering moisture will lead to passing showers in the morning. While a flood watch issued for Tuesday morning has been canceled, some heavy downpours will be possible in spots.

On Monday, Miami set a record for rainfall with 4.35 inches, breaking the old record of 2.72 inches set in 1943.

The morning got off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. In the afternoon highs climb to the mid 80s, it will feel like the low to mid 90s when the humidity is factored in, under partly sunny skies. Spotty showers will be possible along with a few showers in the evening.

Drier conditions for the rest of the week.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

Wednesday the chance of rain is low with only stray showers possible. Highs will rise to the upper 80s and it will feel like the 90s.

Late week through the weekend will be mainly dry and warmer. This weekend the heat is on with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.