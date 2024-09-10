A soggy South Florida swelters under another heat advisory

MIAMI — A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 4 p.m., due to 90 degree temperatures that feel closer to 106 degrees.

A heat advisory has also been issued for the Keys until 7 p.m., with temperatures that feel like 110 degrees.

A few heavy showers rolled through South Florida earlier Tuesday but the rain chance will be highest midday through the afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Localized flooding will be possible.

The chance of wet weather rises on Wednesday with another round of scattered storms likely.

Highs remain in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend due to plenty of moisture around.

We will continue with high chances of afternoon storms.

South Florida weather will stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s.