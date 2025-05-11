A NEXT Weather Alert will go into effect Monday as storms, strong winds and flooding move through South Florida

Mother's Day is clear and dry but a NEXT Weather Alert will go into effect Monday

Mother's Day is clear and dry but a NEXT Weather Alert will go into effect Monday

Mother's Day is clear and dry but a NEXT Weather Alert will go into effect Monday

A Next Weather Alert is in effect for Monday as strong to severe storms with damaging wind and flooding downpours will be moving through the area.

Storms will develop along the Gulf Coast in the morning and east through the area and the Keys throughout the morning.

Expect damaging winds as these storms move through the area. A brief tornado can't be ruled out. Rainfall with the storms may be up to 4 inches which will lead to minor street flooding.

By the afternoon, the initial line of storms may lift north and east out of the area. This will allow temperatures to warm up in the afternoon leading to more storms developing Monday evening. These have the potential to be strong and severe as well with gusty downpours and heavy rain which could extend or lead to additional flooding.

Storms will work through the area overnight Monday and push off the coast Tuesday morning, ending the Next Weather Alert.

The coming storm front won't ruin Mother's Day

With the storms not arriving until early Monday Mother's Day will be breezy, warm and dry. Temperatures will push into the upper 80s by the afternoon with some inland areas in Broward County close to 90 degrees. The breeze leads to a high rip current risk along the beaches, small craft should exercise caution with choppy conditions expected in area waters off the Atlantic Coast and the Keys.

Once the severe weather clears Tuesday morning drier air moves in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will again climb into the upper 80s with highs near 90 degrees by next weekend.

Stay alert for weather warnings in your area Monday and be prepared to seek shelter should a severe storm warning be issued for your area.