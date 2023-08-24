The best air fryer deals in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you don't have an air fryer yet, you need one. An air fryer is like a mini oven. It can make perfectly crispy fries, chicken nuggets, vegetables and more in mere minutes. It's also a great option when you've got your main dish going in the oven, sauces on the stove and need an extra kitchen gadget to help cook up the perfect side. It's actually a great time to buy the popular kitchen gadget, as there are plenty of top-rated air fryers on sale now ahead of Labor Day.

So how did we do it? The experts at CBS Essentials found the best air fryer deals by combing through tons of sale prices and customer reviews to bring you the best of the best. These air fryers all have a four-star rating or higher. We even consulted a kitchen expert on everything you need to know before you buy the popular kitchen gadget. Keep reading to discover the best air fryer deals and learn more about the popular kitchen gadget.

The best air fryer deals you can shop right now

Shop our selection of the best air fryer deals. Right now you can score a big deal on our bestselling air fryer.

Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE (5 quart)



The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. It can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," one Amazon customer says.

Apply the $10 coupon to save even more on the already discounted kitchen gadget.

Pros: This air fryer can get really hot, really quickly. It offers nine versatile functions. Its basket is dishwasher safe.

Con: There's no window to monitor cooking. That can lead to continually opening the basket and letting heat escape.

Ninja AF101 air fryer (4 quart)

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $100 (regularly $130).

Pros: This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners. It also won't take up much counter space.

Con: It's basic. If you're looking for a model that can do it all, this isn't it.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer



You can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model. It's 22% off at Amazon right now.

The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

"I have to say this air fryer exceeded my expectations and surprised me," an Amazon customer says. "I love everything about it! The touchscreen, the many options (air fry, broiler, bake, dehydrate, etc) and the window with a light. A LIGHT!!! The operation/touch screen is very intuitive, specially if you've had other air fryers.

Pros: This air fryer has a window and like the customer review points out, a light, that makes it easy to see how your meal is progressing. It offers 10 functions and it can work as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Con: It doesn't have a basket like a traditional air fryer.

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart)

Unlike many traditional air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has a window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it's air frying without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food. What's unique about this device is that it features a progress bar and will display a message when it's time to add in the food (after pre-heating) or flip it over for maximum crisping. It can reach up to 400 degrees.

"I really like that I can check on my food without disturbing the cooking process," says CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "This machine is easy to use, but I do wish that it had a few more functions or accessories."

This air fryer is not currently on sale but the prices drops frequently so be sure to check back soon.

Pros: We love the little window and that the machine alerts you at all the right times. The basket and tray are dishwasher safe.

Con: It could use a few more bells and whistles to set it apart from all the other air fryers on the market.

What is an air fryer?

Similar to a countertop convection oven, an air fryer is a portable cooking device with a variety of functions. However, unlike a convection oven, an air fryer offers an alternative approach to deep frying. Instead of engulfing refrigerated or frozen food in a pool of fat like a deep fryer does, it circulates hot air to achieve a similar result, using only the oils on the food's surface.

How does an air fryer work?

Most air fryers feature a fan and heating mechanism, which is responsible for circulating hot air and cooking food. While every model varies, most of them feature adjustable timers and temperatures with suggestions for popular foods. Many air fryers require preheating prior to cooking.

Food is generally placed in some sort of basket at the bottom of the appliance, usually resembling a fryer basket. The hot air begins circulating and heating the existing (or added) oils on food, resulting in a crisping effect. Depending on the air fryer recipe, you might need to flip food some time during the cooking process.

Are air fryers safe?

While most air fryers are safe, popular air fryer brand Cosori recently recalled more than 2 million units after receiving 205 reports of catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Rest assured that none of the recalled models are on our list of the best air fryers below.

What to consider before buying an air fryer

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian told CBS Essentials that the two most important things to consider when shopping for an air fryer are wattage, capacity and the wattage-to-volume ratio. "Air fryers with higher wattage per quart heat up faster and have a stronger fan for the surface area, resulting in quicker cooking times and crispier food," she said. "Lower-wattage air fryers can't always produce crunchy, fried-like results. An air fryer should have at least 1500 watts per four quarts for best results.

Pallian also advises CBS Essentials readers to "look for an air fryer with adjustable temperature settings so that you can customize it to whatever food you're cooking. It's also nice to get an air fryer with multiple cooking functions (such as reheating and roasting, in addition to air frying) so that you have more options to maximize use."

Shop options from some of the best air fryer brands below, plus expert-recommended air fryers.

