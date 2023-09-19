The Pioneer Woman has a new pumpkin dutch oven for fall

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall is in the air, and it's time to shop festive autumnal favorites for your home. But don't stop at fall decor and Halloween decorations. You can also score some beautiful fall-themed cookware for your kitchen to help you get into the spirit of the season. While many of our favorite fall cookware items such as the Le Creuset Pumpkin Collection are quite pricey, we've found one must-have kitchen item that will get your kitchen fall-ready without breaking your budget.

Our readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman's cookware line. Ree Drummond's bestselling Walmart kitchen line just dropped an adorable-yet-affordable pumpkin dutch oven. This fall centerpiece currently retails for just $25. But beware, pumpkin-themed items from The Pioneer Woman are selling out quickly, so you'll want to act fast to get your hands on this gourd-geous cookware piece.

This enamel-on-cast iron dutch oven features a chic pumpkin design that's perfect for all of your fall casseroles, harvest stews and family meals. It has a beautiful gold accent knob that acts as the pumpkin stem.

"[It's] almost a crime to use this dutch oven for cooking because it is so cute," a Walmart reviewer exclaims. "Excellent quality, no chips in the enamel and heavy duty as expected from a cast iron dutch oven."

Choose from two colors.

Why we like The Pioneer Woman 2-quart pumpkin dutch oven:

It has earned a 4.6-star rating from Walmart customers.

It's more affordable than other pumpkin-themed cookware pieces we've seen released this month.

It's safe for use on stove-tops, grills or in the oven.

Its cast-iron construction distributes heat evenly for a nice, even bake.

