Watch interviews with the 2024 Tony nominees

Best Musical

"Hell's Kitchen," nominated for 13 Tonys, including best musical

"Illinoise," nominated for 4 Tonys including best musical;

"Suffs," nominated for 6 Tonys including best musical;

Best Musical Revival

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club," nominated for 9 Tonys, including best musical revival

"Merrily We Roll Along," nominated for 7 Tonys, including best musical revival

"The Who's Tommy," nominated for 1 Tony (best revival of a musical)

Best Play

"Stereophonic," nominated for 13 Tonys, including best play



Best Play Revival

"Appropriate," nominated for 8 Tonys, including Sarah Paulson for best leading actress in a play

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch," nominated for 6 Tonys, including Leslie Odom Jr. for best leading actor in a play

Featured Performances

Roger Bart, Doc Brown in "Back to the Future"

Shoshana Bean, "Hell's Kitchen"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Behind the Scenes

"The Notebook," nominated for 3 Tonys, including best book of a musical

"Here Lies Love," nominated for 4 Tonys, including David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's original score

LaChanze, producer of best new play nominee "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"