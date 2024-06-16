Watch interviews with the 2024 Tony nominees

The 2024 Tony Awards will be presented live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, June 16.
Watch "Sunday Morning" and "CBS Mornings" behind-the-scenes features and interviews with this year's Tony-nominated performers and creatives.
Best Musical "Hell's Kitchen," nominated for 13 Tonys, including best musical
"Hell's Kitchen": Alicia Keys' life and music inspire a new musical
"Illinoise," nominated for 4 Tonys including best musical;
"Illinoise" and the origin of an unlikely Broadway musical
"Suffs," nominated for 6 Tonys including best musical;
Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai talk "Suffs" on Broadway
Best Musical Revival "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club," nominated for 9 Tonys, including best musical revival
Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin on the return of "Cabaret" to Broadway
"Merrily We Roll Along," nominated for 7 Tonys, including best musical revival
Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along" returns to Broadway
Jonathan Groff talks Tony nomination, role in "Merrily We Roll Along"
"The Who's Tommy," nominated for 1 Tony (best revival of a musical)
The Who's "Tommy" returns to Broadway
Best Play "Stereophonic," nominated for 13 Tonys, including best play
How the actors of "Stereophonic" became a convincing band
Best Play Revival "Appropriate," nominated for 8 Tonys, including Sarah Paulson for best leading actress in a play
Tony-nominee Sarah Paulson on "Appropriate"
Sarah Paulson, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins on Tony nominations and Paulson's return to Broadway
"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch," nominated for 6 Tonys, including Leslie Odom Jr. for best leading actor in a play
Leslie Odom Jr. says Broadway "means something" to the acting industry
Featured Performances Roger Bart, Doc Brown in "Back to the Future"
Roger Bart on playing Doc Brown in "Back to the Future: The Musical"
Shoshana Bean, "Hell's Kitchen"
Tony-nominated star Shoshana Bean on collaborating with Alicia Keys on musical "Hell's Kitchen"
Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along"
Daniel Radcliffe on becoming a Tony-nominated actor
Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"
Bebe Neuwirth returns to Broadway in "Cabaret" revival
Behind the Scenes "The Notebook," nominated for 3 Tonys, including best book of a musical
"The Notebook" brings its romance to Broadway
"Here Lies Love," nominated for 4 Tonys, including David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's original score
"Here Lies Love," the Imelda Marcos dance-pop musical
David Byrne on new musical "Here Lies Love" and its path to Broadway
LaChanze, producer of best new play nominee "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"
Broadway star LaChanze on expanding diversity behind the scenes
