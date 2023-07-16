Watch CBS News

"Here Lies Love," the Imelda Marcos dance-pop musical

She was the wife of President Ferdinand Marcos, under whom martial law was imposed in the Philippines, until their rule was ended by a "People Power" revolution in 1986, when Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos were forced into exile in the U.S. Their story is now being told in a disco-pop musical, "Here Lies Love," featuring the first all-Filipino company on Broadway. Correspondent Elaine Quijano talks with David Byrne (of the rock group Talking Heads) about creating an immersive musical based on the Marcoses' lives set in a dance club; and with cast members Lea Salonga (a Tony-winner for "Miss Saigon"), Arielle Jacobs and Jose Llana.
