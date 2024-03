The Who's "Tommy" returns to Broadway The rock opera "Tommy" was one of The Who's biggest hits, and won five Tony Awards when it was translated to Broadway three decades ago. Now it's back, in a version that Pete Townshend and director Des McAnuff say is more relevant than ever. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Townshend, who describes the personal price he's paid for every iteration of "Tommy"; and with the star and creative team who discuss turning the story of a pinball wizard into Broadway magic.