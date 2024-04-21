Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin on the return of "Cabaret" to Broadway "Sunday Morning" looks at the enduring popularity of the John Kander/Fred Ebb musical "Cabaret," from its debut in 1966 and the Oscar-winning Bob Fosse film, to the latest revival on Broadway, in a production titled "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with actors Eddie Redmayne (who plays the Emcee), Gayle Rankin (Sally Bowles) and Bebe Neuwirth (Fraulein Schneider), and with designer Tom Scutt, about their goal of immersing the audience in the story.