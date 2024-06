"Illinoise" and the origin of an unlikely Broadway musical The new Broadway show "Illinoise" is a choreographed indie-rock musical with no dialogue, based on Sufjan Stevens' 2005 concept album. It's received four Tony Award nominations, including best musical. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with choreographer Justin Peck, playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury, and musician Shara Nova about the show, an ode to the origins of storytelling and theatre-making.