Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai talk "Suffs" on Broadway "Suffs" (short for suffragists) is a new Broadway musical about women's fight more than a century ago for a "radical" idea: the right to vote. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with two of the show's producers, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, about the importance of art to spread a political message. She also talks with cast members, including the show's writer and star Shaina Taub, who says "Suffs" has a timely message: "Every generation has to fight to protect these rights and freedoms again and again and again."