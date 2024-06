Sarah Paulson, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins on Tony nominations and Paulson's return to Broadway After more than a decade, Emmy Award-winning actor Sarah Paulson stars as Toni Lafayette in the Broadway play "Appropriate." The Branden Jacobs-Jenkins play has received eight Tony nominations, including "Best Revival of a Play" and "Best Leading Actress in a Play." Paulson and Jacobs-Jenkins join "CBS Mornings."