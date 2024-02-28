Who's performing at the 2024 Oscars? Here's the list of tonight's confirmed Academy Awards performers.

A list of accomplished performers will take to the Oscars stage tonight. They'll be performing the nominated songs for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Who is performing at the 2024 Oscars?

The performers on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' list for this year's award show are:

Jon Batiste

Becky G

Billie Eilish

Scott George and the Osage Singers performing "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Ryan Gosling

Who performed at previous Oscars ceremonies?

Some of the biggest stars in music have performed at the Academy Awards in recent years.

At last year's Oscars, Rihanna, who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show a month earlier, performed "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Lady Gaga gave a surprise performance of "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick."

Ultimately, the Oscar went to "Naatu Naatu" from the Indian action movie "RRR," which was performed at the award show by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The night also included singer Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren performing "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman." Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne, best supporting actress nominee Stephanie Hsu and musical group Son Lux performed "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Lenny Kravitz performed "Calling All Angels" during the in-memoriam tribute.

In 2022, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell performed their Oscar-winning title song for the James Bond movie "No Time to Die." The show also featured performances from country music legend Reba McEntire, who sang "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days," and Sebastián Yatra, who sang "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto."

Beyoncé opened that year's show with a performance of "Be Alive" from "King Richard," about the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. The performance didn't happen at the Oscars' venue in Hollywood, but instead at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California, the city in Los Angeles County where the Williams sisters were raised.

However, the most-talked-about moment from the 2022 broadcast was the star of "King Richard," Will Smith, slapping Chris Rock in the face live on TV after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith, who won the best actor award later that night, apologized for his behavior and resigned from the academy. He was banned from attending the Oscars and other academy events for 10 years.

How can you watch the Oscars performers?

The Oscars will be televised on ABC and streamed on AT&T TV, Fubo, Hulu and YouTube TV, according to the academy.