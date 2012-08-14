Music
The latest news, interviews, videos and photo galleries on music
Latest
-
Fans remember Elvis 40 years after his death at Graceland
Presleys joined fans for candlelight vigil at Graceland to remember the King of Rock and Roll 40 years after his death
-
Pink to receive Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Pink will receive one of the highest honors on Aug. 27: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
-
"Despacito" record label and MTV at odds over VMAs snub
The record label behind smash hit "Despacito" and MTV have different accounts on what happened
-
Mick Fleetwood reflects on 50 years of Fleetwood Mac
Fifty years and 100 million records later, Fleetwood chronicles the band's origins in a new book, "Love That Burns" out in September
-
Behind-the-scenes photos of Fleetwood Mac's early days
Drummer Mick Fleetwood looks back at the band's origins in his new book, "Love That Burns"
-
Willie Nelson says he cut show short because of altitude
Willie Nelson, 84, cut a performance in Utah short, saying that the high altitude made him feel unwell
-
Almanac: Don Ho
On August 13, 1930, the singer and musician - and Hawaii's informal goodwill ambassador - was born
-
Taylor Swift's ex-bodyguard says he saw DJ reach under her skirt
Security guard Greg Dent said he didn't intervene because he generally took his cues from the pop star
-
Fan rushes Britney Spears onstage in Las Vegas
Britney Spears had big scare Wednesday night when an audience member rushed the stage at her Las Vegas show
-
Bruce Springsteen announces intimate Broadway debut
Singer said he's making Broadway debut with "Springsteen on Broadway," a solo show at Walter Kerr Theater beginning October
-
Glen Campbell, "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer, dead at 81
Campbell's family said singer died Tuesday in Nashville and publicist Sandy Brokaw confirmed the news; No cause was immediately given
-
Sinead O'Connor pleads for help in tearful Facebook video
Facebook post says Sinead O'Connor is "receiving the best of care" after talking about her mental illnesses and pleading for help in tearful video
-
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry to perform at MTV VMAs
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Lorde and the Weeknd will join host Katy Perry at the show later this month
-
Rapper who once said "God made me bulletproof" shot and killed
Yung Mazi claimed to have been shot on at least 11 previous occasions before he was gunned down in an Atlanta pizza shop Sunday
-
"Despacito" becomes most watched video on YouTube
The music video just became the most watched clip ever on YouTube with more than three billion views
-
Rapper arrested in connection to fatal NYC stabbing
Nathaniel Glover, 57, also known as Kidd Creole, was one of founding members of 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five
-
Metallica talks about the thrill of performing
Metallica has been rocking for decades and they still have fun on stage. The four bandmates tell CBSN about what it's like to hear the roar of their fans.
-
Even in the biggest stadium, Metallica kicks off in a tiny warm-up room
CBSN: On Assignment goes into Metallica's tune-up room, a garage-like space deep in every stadium show where the band goes to knock the rust off and start the show
-
Take an inside look at Metallica's live shows
Join "CBSN: On Assignment" to take a peek inside the live shows for rock legend Metallica. Get an exclusive look backstage during Metallica's massive tours to see the band's dynamic relationship with its fans.
-
Scenes from Panorama 2017
Second annual Panorama Music Festival features headliners Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and Nine Inch Nails
-
The Isley Brothers and Santana collaborate on "a little bit of heaven"
The musical greats come together for a joyous, groove-filled album of love and inspiration, "Power of Peace"
-
The Isley Brothers and Santana
About five years ago guitarist Carlos Santana ran into a singer he has revered since hearing the original version of "Twist and Shout" in 1962: Ron Isley, of the legendary Isley Brothers. That meeting resulted in the new album, "Power of Peace." Maurice DuBois went to St. Louis to talk with the stars of the new album: Ron Isley and his wife, Kandy Johnson Isley; Ernie Isley and his wife, Tracy; and Carlos and Cindy Blackman Santana.
-
The Isley Brothers on hiring Jimi Hendrix
In this web exclusive, Ernie and Ron Isley talk with Maurice DuBois about discovering a young guitarist named Jimi Hendrix.
-
Ernie Isley on sleeping with his guitar
In this web exclusive, Ernie Isley, of the legendary Isley Brothers, talks with Maurice DuBois about his specially-designed Fender Guitar, named Zeal, and his reported habit of sleeping with "her." His wife, Tracy, chimes in on whether that's OK with her.
-
Saturday Sessions: Offa Rex performs "To Make You Stay"
The band Offa Rex is a unique musical collaboration that came together when indie favorites The Decemberists paired up with British folk singer-songwriter Olivia Chaney. Their debut album "The Queen of Hearts" was just released and features renditions of traditional British folk rock.
Highlights
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
