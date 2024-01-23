Oscar nominations to be announced today for 2024 Academy Awards

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars are being announced today. The 96th annual Academy Awards follow a year that saw blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" pack movie theaters around the world with each raking in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid are hosting Tuesday's announcement with the nominees expected to be revealed starting at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PST).

Last week, Christopher Nolan's epic biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the leader of the top-secret Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb during World War II, led the nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards with 13 nods. "Poor Things," starring Emma Stone and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, received 11 nominations for the U.K.'s version of the Oscars.

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, "Oppenheimer" won five awards, including best drama motion picture. Nolan took home the Globe for best director. Cillian Murphy's portrayal of the title character earned him best actor in a drama, and co-star Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor.

First-time Globe nominee Lily Gladstone won best drama actress for her performance in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Poor Things" won the Globe for best musical or comedy motion picture, and Stone won the category's best actress award. Paul Giamatti won best actor in a musical or comedy for Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers," and Giamatti's co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph — another first-time Globe nominee — won best supporting actress.

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" was nominated for nine Globes, including best director. It won two, best original song for Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made for?" and the new award for cinematic and box office achievement.

How to watch the 2024 Oscar nominations

: Samuel Goldwyn Theater — Beverly Hills, California Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.