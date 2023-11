Grammy winner Jon Batiste on new documentary, "American Symphony," and his love story Grammy winner Jon Batiste joins "CBS Mornings" to exclusively reveal the trailer to his documentary, "American Symphony." It's about learning that he had 11 Grammy nominations the same week his partner, Suleika Jaouad, learns her leukemia returned. Batiste will discuss documenting this difficult time in their lives and what he's learned on their journey together.