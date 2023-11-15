Watch CBS News
Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the Oscars for 4th time at 96th Academy Awards

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the Oscar stage once again for the 96th Academy Awards.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced Wednesday that the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host will take on hosting duties for Hollywood's biggest night for the fourth time. 

Jimmy Kimmel hosting 95th Annual Academy Awards
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney will also return for a second consecutive year as executive producer for the show.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars," Kramer and Yang said in a statement. "They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience." 

Kimmel earned an Emmy nomination for hosting last year's 95th Oscars and had back-to-back duty as the host of the 89th and 90th Oscars. 

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel joked in a statement. 

When he was chosen last year, he quipped that it was only "after everyone good said 'no.'"

The 96th Academy Awards are set to air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 7:08 PM EST

