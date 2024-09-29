Flare up in Line Fire forces new evacuation orders

A flare up in the Line Fire, which has torched tens of thousands of acres of vegetation in the Angeles National Forest, has forced new evacuation orders weeks after the blaze was first ignited.

The orders affect the Seven Oaks community, which is located south of Big Bear Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. An evacuation warning was also issued for the Angelus Oaks community, deputies said.

Crews reported early Sunday that the heavy plume of smoke that began to show came as the flames moved into the Santa Ana River drainage and that the fire activity was "expected," in a post on X.

At around 4:30 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire Department officials reported that they had re-entered unified command with crews that were actively battling the fire since the major threat had subsided until Sunday.

However, as the day went on the evacuations were issued with several photos of the scene showing large flames in the mountains.

A flare up in the Line Fire on Sunday, September 29, which has forced a new evacuation order weeks after the blaze was first started. KCAL News

The blaze started on Sept. 5, quickly growing to consume more than 40,000 acres and destroying at least four structures as it continued to rage.

As of Sunday morning, firefighters said that the situation was 83% contained.

A Norco man was arrested days after the blaze began for alleged arson, deputies said. He faces nine different charges, including counts related to millions of dollars worth of damages, and has since pleaded not guilty and is expected back in court at a later time.

The new evacuation orders come just three days after all evacuation orders were finally lifted on Thursday.

The Line Fire is one of three devastating wildfires that broke out within the span of a week across Southern California, impacting Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties as more than 100,000 acres of brush were burned, along with hundreds of homes.