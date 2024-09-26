Line Fire burns in San Bernardino County as it remains 83% contained, no structures threatened

Flames were burning in San Bernardino County's Line Fire Thursday after it reached 83% containment. It scorched through tens of thousands of acres this month but no new evacuations orders have been issued after they were all lifted.

The wildfire started Sept. 9 in the city of Highland and sent thousands of people fleeing from their homes in cities such as Big Bear Lake, Big Bear City and surrounding communities. By Thursday, after all evacuations for homes had been lifted, it was estimated to be 39,232 acres, according to Cal Fire, or the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

At 10:35 a.m., Cal Fire San Bernardino County said smoke was coming from containment lines, with officials describing this as unburned vegetation burning as the blaze pushes out of Bear Creek, which it has been doing the last few days. No structures are being threatened, officials said.

"There are aircraft working on this unburned area of vegetation and it is not threatening any structures at this time," Cal Fire San Bernardino County officials said. "There is still a lot of unburned vegetation in that area of steep, inaccessible terrain."

Just before 11 a.m., some flames could be seen tearing through hillsides, with plumes of smoke rising from mountain areas in aerial footage captured by SkyCAL.

Officials said it's just excessive vegetation that still needs to be burned off to get rid of the dead fuel.

Meanwhile, areas of the San Bernardino National Forest remain closed, officials said.

On Wednesday, Cal Fire officials said there had been minimal fire activity across the blaze but "still some smoldering and isolated flareups."

Check back for updates to this developing story.

The Line Fire flares up in San Bernardino County on Sept. 25, 2024. KCAL News