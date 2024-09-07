In Line Fire, mandatory evacuation order issued as San Bernardino County wildfire grows

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for an area of San Bernardino County on Saturday morning after the Line Fire burned more than 3,800 acres over the past two days.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff announced the evacuation at 9:30 a.m. as firefighters continued battling the blaze that started Thursday evening and exploded over Friday night. By Saturday morning, it was estimated to be 3,832 acres but still 0% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

It's been burning near Highland, and on Friday, some residents said they could see the blaze from their homes.

"The flames were right up on us because the wind shifted," said Brian Gano, who lives in Highland.

Evacuation warnings have been in place for the past two days but authorities issued a mandatory order telling residents to flee for the first time on Saturday. It is in effect for an area stretching from Calle Del Rio to Highway 38, including Greenspot Road North.

LineFire (Highland) Evacuation Order



The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation ORDER for the area from Calle Del Rio to Hwy 38, including Greenspot Rd north. #EvacuationOrder #StaySafe #SanBernardinoSheriff pic.twitter.com/yb1bV5JVBV — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 7, 2024

